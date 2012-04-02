Litepanels Debuts Sola 4 LED Fresnel & On-Camera Fixtures at 2012 NAB Show

Litepanels Inca 4

At this year’s NAB Show, Litepanels will debut the Sola 4 daylight Fresnel fixture, the smallest DMX controllable LED Fresnel on the market. The four-inch LED provides the controllability, light shaping, and single shadow properties inherent in a Fresnel light, with a focus range from 70 to 10 degrees.It can be dimmed from 100-percent to zero with no noticeable color temperature shift.



Also new is the Inca Series of tungsten-balance Fresnel fixtures, including the Inca 6 and Inca 4.While they mirror the capabilities of Sola Series daylight Fresnels, they output tungsten-balance light that can be integrated with light from legacy tungsten fixtures, without having to change out the existing lighting installation.



Litepanels will also unveil Croma variable color-temperature and Luma daylight on-camera LED fixtures.The Croma can illuminate in any color temperature from daylight to tungsten via an on-fixture control knob, making it versatile when moving from one light environment to the next. Litepanels will also debut the Hilio high-intensity LED lighting fixture, which is a small-footprint LED fixture capable of emitting daylight illumination over a 20-25 foot distance, without an external ballast.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Litepanels will be at booth C6025.