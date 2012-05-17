Linear Acoustic unveils AERO.1000 transmission audio/loudness platform

Linear Acoustic introduced the AERO.1000 high-density metadata-based transmission audio/loudness platform at the 2012 NAB show last month in Las Vegas.

The AERO.1000 consists of eight AEROMAX audio processing engines — each with UPMAX upmixing, up to eight Dolby decoders and encoders, up to eight Nielsen Watermark encoders and 3GHz SDI with included video delay — in a compact 1RU package.

AERO.1000 features Linear Acoustic CARBON Hybrid Processing, a patent-pending hybrid between multiband techniques and metadata control. The process takes advantage of the new version of the dynamic range control data already found in the Dolby Digital signal. Broadcasters can choose to keep permanent control over dynamic range where necessary, reserving reversible control for high-quality, trusted programming.

The AERO.1000 can handle up to 64 channels of audio — encoded or baseband — via AES, SDI, analog or optional DVB-ASI.