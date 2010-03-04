Linear Acoustic to unveil new loudness monitor

Linear Acoustic will introduce the LQ-1000 loudness quality monitor at the 2010 NAB Show.

The LQ-1000 provides comprehensive loudness and peak level metering of up to eight channels of 5.1 surround and/or stereo AES or SDI audio, complying with the ITU-R BS.1770 industry standard, an important requirement for mixing and transmitting in compliance with ATSC Recommended Practice A/85.

The LQ-1000 is also a 2RU device that shares the same display of all critical parameters on a large color OLED display. The LQ-1000 offers metering in a simple package for studio mixing and plantwide monitoring.

The LQ-1000 displays current loudness, target loudness and peak level clearly by using large numbers. In addition, loudness and peak level are displayed simultaneously on a familiar bar graph display.

See Linear Acoustic at NAB Show Booth SU8125.