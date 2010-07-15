Linear Acoustic to unveil new AERO.air features at IBC2010

Linear Acoustic will feature new features for the AERO.air transmission loudness manager for over-the-air and cable network broadcasters at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

AERO.air is an all-in-one processor that accepts any Dolby-encoded or PCM audio, provides upmixing and loudness control, and outputs both PCM and Dolby-encoded audio for transmission. Advanced multiband processing ensures consistency without artifacts.

New features include: UPMAX-II 5.1 reference quality 5.1-channel automatic upmixing; CrowdControl, which prevents dialog from disappearing in the mix; internal Dolby E/Digital/Plus decoding; Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Pulse (HE-AAC) encoding; and internal Nielsen Watermark encoding for audience measurement.

See Linear Acoustic at IBC2010 Stand 8.D29.