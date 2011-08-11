Linear Acoustic to unveil AERO.calm

At IBC2011, Linear Acoustic will reverse the primary DTV loudness issue from compliance to audio quality with a new technology.

The AERO.calm Coded Audio/Loudness Manager controls loudness and dynamic range without affecting original content. A hybrid of multiband audio analysis and metadata control, the system passes audio through untouched if compliant. If necessary, it processes the audio in a consumer-reversible manner — permanently for non-critical material or anywhere in between to allow individual viewers the choice of hearing the full range of the original content if they desire. Versions of AERO.calm are available to handle baseband AES/SDI audio, DVB-ASI and transport stream over IP.

Linear Acoustic also will highlight its AERO.file, which brings proven audio technologies to the file-based domain. Advanced RadiantGrid transmuxing and transwrapping enables the audio essence to be extracted from a host of popular file wrappers and then measured, scaled, processed and rewrapped in time without disturbing other video or data essences.

See Linear Acoustic at IBC2011 Stand 8.D29.