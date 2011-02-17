Linear Acoustic to feature new 2RU AERO.air TV audio processor

Linear Acoustic will showcase the new 2RU version of its AERO.air signature TV audio processor at the 2011 NAB Show.

The AERO.air continues to solve the newly regulated commercial loudness problem and now offers more features in a sleek, smaller and lighter 2RU chassis. Many optional upgrades on last year's model are now standard features. HD/SD-SDI I/O enables de-embedding and re-embedding up to 16 channels of audio and SMPTE 2020 (VANC) metadata.

The new AERO.air retains features for DTV audio transmission and loudness management. UPMAX-II provides a more spacious and stable 5.1 upmix from a stereo source, and CrowdControl ensures dialog is preserved even in rich stereo mixes.

See Linear Acoustic at 2011 NAB Show Booth SU3326.