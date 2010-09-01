Linear Acoustic to address audio for mobile DTV at IBC2010

Linear Acoustic will address the challenges presented by audio for mobile DTV at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

The dynamic range comfort zone used for missing television audio for viewing on stereo or surround in-the-home television is far too wide for comfortable listening on typical earbuds or tiny speakers.

Background noise in many environments will define a relatively high loudness floor, if the volume is increased for acceptable intelligibility on soft passages, loud passages run the risk of causing hearing damage.

The AERO.mobile employs newly developed psychoacoustic processing that enables content to remain audible in noisy environments on small mobile devices. Accepting mono, stereo or Dolby 5.1-channel station audio, the unit includes all tools a broadcaster needs to deliver the most satisfying experience appropriate for widely varying individual listening environments.

