Linear Acoustic launches AERO.lite

Linear Acoustic has launched the latest member of its AERO family — the AERO.lite. The two-channel (stereo) loudness controller is designed to provide quality audio transmission processing at an affordable price to broadcasters who don't have a need to handle multichannel audio.

AERO.lite comes in a compact 1RU package and offers HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog inputs and outputs. Audio can be extracted from any HD/SD-SDI pair for processing, and the processed audio can be re-embedded into any or all SDI pairs. GPI/O alarms and control are also included. Options include an integrated ITU-R BS.1770 loudness meter, SNMP and an external redundant power supply.