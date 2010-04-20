Linear Acoustic introduces AERO.mobile

Linear Acoustic announced the AERO.mobile at the 2010 NAB show. The cost-effective and compact 1RU AERO.mobile produces audio ideally suited to encoding for mobile broadcast. It employs newly developed psychoacoustic processing that enables content to remain audible in noisy environments on small mobile devices. It accepts mono, stereo or 5.1-channel station audio, and is designed to include all tools a broadcaster needs to deliver a satisfying experience appropriate for widely varying individual listening environments.