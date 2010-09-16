Linear Acoustic introduces Aero.file ingest loudness manager

Linear Acoustic has introduced the AERO.file Ingest Loudness Manager powered by RadiantGrid.

AERO.file brings Linear Acoustic multipass scaling, loudness range control, and UPMAX-II upmixing and downmixing to file-based workflows, without the need for external hardware devices. AERO.file was designed in collaboration with RadiantGrid Technologies.

AERO.file uses RadiantGrid transwrapping functionality to pass through video streams of any type while separately performing audio functions via the AERO.qc Loudness Correction module, a software version of the AERO.qc hardware product. The triple-pass approach enabled by working in the software domain guarantees the loudness target can be met independent of other processing choices and preserves the quality of the original content.

Options include Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding and encoding, as well as a host of codecs for other audio formats.