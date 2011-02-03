Linear Acoustic honored with Technical EMMY for real-time audio/metadata processor

Linear Acoustic last month received its first EMMY Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering/Technical Development from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Recognized for pioneering development of a real-time audio/metadata processor for conforming audio to the ATSC standard, the Linear Acoustic team received its award Jan. 6 at a gala ceremony in Las Vegas.

Company president Tim Carroll was joined on stage by Linear Acoustic senior VP of global sales Christina Carroll; chief engineer Erik Booth; and audio algorithm engineer and inventor Leif Claesson.