Linear Acoustic honored with Technical EMMY for real-time audio/metadata processor
Linear Acoustic last month received its first EMMY Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering/Technical Development from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Recognized for pioneering development of a real-time audio/metadata processor for conforming audio to the ATSC standard, the Linear Acoustic team received its award Jan. 6 at a gala ceremony in Las Vegas.
Company president Tim Carroll was joined on stage by Linear Acoustic senior VP of global sales Christina Carroll; chief engineer Erik Booth; and audio algorithm engineer and inventor Leif Claesson.
