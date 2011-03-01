Lighting equipment
FRESNELS
Litepanels Sola 6, Sola ENG
Capable of focusing output from a 70-degree to 10-degree beam and dimming from 100 percent to zero with no color shift; Sola 6 has a 6in Fresnel lens and draws 75W while providing light output equivalent to a 650W tungsten Fresnel; Sola ENG has a 3in Fresnel lens, and is small and lightweight enough for on-camera use in an ENG or remote application.
818-752-7009;www.litepanels.com
Booth: C6025
PERSONAL BROADCAST LIGHTS
Videssence See-Me Lite
LED lights produce soft, comfortable, nonglaring lighting for personal image broadcasting via webcam; boosts the vertical light levels on the face and features to separate the face from ambient lighting for the camera; 100V or 240V; each 4W fixture provides 3000K color.
626-579-0943;www.videssence.tv
Booth: C2944
