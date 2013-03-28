LG Electronics releases Spirit 4G smartphone
Measuring just 0.37in thick, LG Electronics' Spirit 4G features a 4.5in color IPS display, a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and a long-lasting 2150mAh battery. It runs on the Android 4.0 platform (Ice Cream Sandwich), and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass screen. Users can browse and download free and paid mobile apps for it at Google Play.
It also provides advanced video capture functionality including a Live Shot feature that takes still photos while recording video and a Time Catch Shot function that takes several pictures the moment before you press the button to ensure you capture the perfect shot.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox