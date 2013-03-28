LG Electronics releases Spirit 4G smartphone

Measuring just 0.37in thick, LG Electronics' Spirit 4G features a 4.5in color IPS display, a 1.2GHz dual-core processor, and a long-lasting 2150mAh battery. It runs on the Android 4.0 platform (Ice Cream Sandwich), and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass screen. Users can browse and download free and paid mobile apps for it at Google Play.

It also provides advanced video capture functionality including a Live Shot feature that takes still photos while recording video and a Time Catch Shot function that takes several pictures the moment before you press the button to ensure you capture the perfect shot.