LEMO Connectors Spell 3D Success

The LEMO 3K93C SMPTE fiber connector

CULVER CITY, CALIF.

We began the development of our Technica 3D line of stereographic rigs in January 2009. By April, we had created the first prototypes for field testing against the rigors of daily use and abuse. The team that did the testing discovered every way imaginable to maim and destroy the rig.



The Achilles' heel of a 3D rig—or any camera system for that matter—is its cables and connectors. With constant tear-downs and set-ups, the connectors really take a beating. Treating a connector in our systems as a "fusible link" really isn't an option. Our rigs are known for their robust construction, ease-of-use, and compatibility with industry standards, and we can't afford taking a chance by using a connector that could become a failure point.



After doing my research, it was easy to conclude that LEMO leads the way in connector technology and standardization. It was obvious at the start that we needed the highest quality connector to distance us from the competition. We also needed to make sure that we got positive connectivity each time the connector was used and that our connectors were keyed to eliminate rotated pins.



NO HOOKUP WORRIES



Our Technica 3D rigs have more than a dozen connectors, each serving to connect to various modules of the entire system, both internal and external. The positive mating connection and duty cycle of the connectors selected provides a truly carefree system. We rely on LEMO connectors for carrying power to the rigs' motion module and control box, and also for connectivity to peripheral devices.



The relatively small footprint of the LEMO connectors is especially important to us now that we've specified their usage in our newest member of the Technica 3D line, the Neutron. The product has a very compact form factor, and was engineered to be used for handheld or Steadicam 3D shooting.



The miniature size of the LEMO is a major bonus as it allowed the rig to be that much smaller, making it overall less conspicuous and keeping the product's weight down.



After the success we've had—our Quasar rig has been used on more than 100 projects, including the World Cup in South Africa and also the French Open—Element Technica has continued to specify LEMO connectors, using them on all three of our 3D rigs, including the forthcoming mid-sized Pulsar.



As an equipment manufacturer, we also get to enjoy several other advantages that LEMO brings to the table. Generally speaking, the marketplace supply of connectors is tight and this year we had to move fast to produce nearly the 100 Technica 3D rigs that left our plant for entertainment and sports productions around the world. Each time that we needed to ramp up production, LEMO came through for us, supplying the products we needed within the time frame we required. As a manufacturer, we understand the pressure that sudden ramp-ups in production can mean. However, LEMO came through and was always there to assist us in any way possible.



Sammy Pizzo is an electrical and software engineer with nearly a dozen years of system design experience. He works at Element Technica's Culver City facility. He may be contacted atsammy@elementtechnica.com.



For additional information, contact LEMO at 800-444-5366 or visitwww.lemo.com.



