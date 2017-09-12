Lemo Announces 3GHz 75 Ohm Coaxial Contact

ROHNERT PARK, CALIF.—Lemo has rolled out a new 3GHz 75 Ohm coaxial contact that is designed to be used in various broadcast connector configurations, as well as combines multiple HD-SDI BNC type connectors into one.

The new contact can work with 3x coaxial (HD), 4x coaxial (4K) and 10x coaxial (8K) applications that take multiple HD-SDI BNC type connectors into one integrated connector. The 3GHz 75 Ohm coaxial contact works with RG179 B/U type cables to provide signal integrity for video applications. The contact can be built into watertight connectors with IP66/68 ratings.

Lemo is a manufacturer of precision custom connection products.