Lectrosonics debuts Quadra digital IEM

Wireless manufacturer Lectrosonics has moved into the world of in-ear monitoring. At the recent NAMM Show, the company demonstrated its Quadra digital wireless monitor (IEM) system. Consisting of the M4R belt-pack diversity receiver and the M4T half-rack transmitter, the new Quadra system features digital RF modulation, two or four channels of 24-bit/48kHz digital audio, analog or digital inputs and a mixing interface. The Quadra system operates in the license-free ISM band of 902-928MHz, allowing it to be added to most existing wireless situations without requiring any other frequency changes. The system’s throughput latency is 1ms for the analog input and less than .5ms for the digital inputs.

The M4R diversity belt-pack receiver is designed to enable the user to customize the mix in real time and features a high-resolution, backlit LCD and membrane switches. With four inputs available, a typical stage performer might use a pair for the stereo band mix, with two more channels available for solo tweaking. Several channel setups and knob configurations are available, providing a variety of operational modes and applications. The M4R runs for six hours on three AA batteries.

The M4T half-rack transmitter features transmission power of 200mW for extended operating range and operates on AC mains power. Locking XLR connectors facilitates up to four channels of either analog or digital (AES/EBU) audio sources. A large, high-resolution, backlit LCD and large membrane switches provide an intuitive interface. The included hardware supports rack-mount installation, while a USB jack provides for future firmware updates.