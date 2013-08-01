Leader Instruments to introduce digital broadcast signal monitor

Leader Instruments has chosen the SET Broadcast & Cable Show in Sao Paulo, Aug. 20-22, to introduce its new LF 6800 digital broadcast signal monitor.





Designed for use by transmission service providers, cable television network operators and broadcast systems integrators, the Leader LF 6800 allows measurement of the channel signal corresponding to a range of globally used broadcast signal formats. These consist of the digital terrestrial television broadcasting standard (ISDB-T/Tb), BS digital broadcasting (ISDB-S), CS digital broadcasting (DVB-S/DVB-S2) and the CATV digital broadcasting (ITU J.83 B/C) used in Japan.



An integral Ethernet interface allows easy control of multiple LF 6800 signal monitors in any location via a single PC using a standard Web browser. SNMP, HTTP, FTP and SNTP Ethernet protocols can all be handled. An automatic alarm can be activated if the signal quality of one or more channels falls outside preset measurement parameters. A full log of relevant data is maintained for inspection and analysis. This data can also be transferred as a file for reference at other locations.