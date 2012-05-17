Leader Instruments teams with Eyeheight on legalEyes in Americas

Leader Instruments has announced a cooperative relationship with UK-based Eyeheight.

The agreement centers on Eyeheight’s legalEyes video legalizer and its KARMAudioRT option, which provides automatic real-time control of perceptual loudness and true-peak audio level.

Eyeheight’s legalEyes automatically detects and corrects any parts of a video signal that do not conform to industry-agreed component RGB, YUV or composite color space levels.

LCD pushbuttons with backlit legends guide the operator quickly through the legalizer’s various control modes. These include RGB, YUV or composite mode selection, clipping level, soft clipping knee, luma and chroma gain, black level and hue rotation. Six user memories are available to store group settings.

The KARMAudioRT option seamlessly adjusts system gain across all channels to maintain the loudness limit while preserving the audio imaging.