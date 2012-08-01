Leader Instruments Announces New Audio Monitors

CYPRESS, CALIF.: Leader Instruments is launching two dedicated audio monitoring instruments: the LV 5837 and LV 5838. Both are designed to allow audio signals and levels to be checked in environments such as sound recording or TV studios, post-production houses or broadcast presentation and playout facilities.



The LV 5837 accepts up to eight AES/EBU stereo digital audio feeds at sampling frequencies from 32 to 192 kilohertz. It has a wide range of measurement capabilities including audio level metering in dBFS, Nordic, BBC and DIN scales. Up to 16 audio channel bar graphs can be viewed simultaneously on the instrument’s 6.3-inch TFT LCD color screen. Peak hold can be switched between true-peak, PPM Type I or PPM Type II modes and zero to 5 seconds duration in 0.5 or 1 second steps.



Any stereo pair among 16 source channels can be selected and displayed as a Lissajous waveform. The LV 5837 includes a surround sound display for operation in stereo and 5.1 formats with user-assignable channel mapping and switchable automatic gain control. Loudness measurement can be performed in mono, stereo and 5.1 surround at varying intervals. Loudness can be checked in ARIB, ATSC or EBU mode or within user-configured parameters. Each instrument is housed in a rack-mountable free-standing 3x½RU case with a detachable transit handle.



