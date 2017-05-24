Leader Creates Video Noise Meter Option for LV5490 Monitor

LONDON—Leader is adding another tool to the utility belt of its LV5490 4K/HD/SD waveform monitor, announcing the LV5490SER10 software module, a direct-digital 4K noise measurement processor.

The LV5490SER10 allows measurement of noise in luminance or RGB component chroma channels in any format that can be interfaced to the LV5490, including IP, 12G, 3G, UHD, HD and SD. Data obtained from the input SDI signal is converted directly for accurate and stable measurement. The new video noise meter option enables operators to select the size and position of the measuring area as well as Y/G/B/R component channel. An alarm can be set to send alerts if noise levels exceed a predefined threshold. There is also an integral low-pass filter for elements of the high frequency band to be removed at the time of noise measurement.

The LV5490 offers 4K, UHD, 3G, HD and SD test and measurement features, which can be viewed simultaneously on a 9-inch LCD monitor. The monitor features full 1920x1080 HD resolution and a 1920x1080 HD DVI and HD-SDI output to feed a larger monitor.

Leader will officially introduce the LV5490SER10 software module for the LV5490 in June.