Leader and Phabrix Chosen for Olympics

CYPRESS, CALIF.— Leader LV5770 multi-monitor test instruments have been chosen to support live high-definition broadcasting from Sochi, Russia, for the 2014 Winter Olympics.



These 55 units will be used during pre-transmission alignment of cameras and other links in the content production chain to ensure high signal quality is maintained throughout the program of events.



The LV5770 is a compact broadcast production test monitor, which accepts full-format 3G-SDI, HD dual link, HD-SDI, and SD-SDI signals.



Also being supplied are 30 Phabrix SSE handheld video test signal generator, analyzer and monitor units. Model SxE incorporates the functions of the well known SxA plus physical layer analysis. Eye and jitter diagrams can be viewed on the integral 4.3 inch 16:9 display screen.