Lawo Teams Up With New Audio Technology On LIME

RASTATT, GERMANY—With completion and authorization of ATSC 3.0 on the horizon, it wouldn’t be surprising that broadcasters may soon begin looking for new products to meet the demands of the new production capabilities enabled by the next-generation TV standard.

For those with audio production as their focus, the new LIME immersive audio mixing engine from Lawo consoles may be of interested.

Introduced Sept. 15 at IBC 2017 in Amsterdam, LIME is what the company describes as “a comprehensive solution for mixing and monitoring 3D immersive productions” on Lawo’s mc² consoles.

LIME, an acronym for Lawo Immersive Mixing Engine, was developed with New Audio Technology, a Hamburg, Germany-based company with a special focus on spatial audio solutions. Its products range from SAGE—the company’s Spatial Audio Game Engine—to its software-based virtual sound card called Spatial Sound Card Pro.

Lawo’s new LIME product provides integrated control of the company’s mc² series consoles. It can produce what Lawo calls “all relevant 3D/Immersive audio mixes” used by various formats, including Dolby Atmos (7.1.2 & 5.1.4 bed), MPEG-H (with support for personalized as well as immersive sound), AURO-3D, DTS:X, NHK 22.2, IMAX 6.0 and 12.0 and Sennheiser AMBEO 3D Audio for loudspeaker systems, the company said.

The new Lawo solution also offers the ability to monitor 3D and surround productions in headphones by tapping into New Audio Technology’s binaural speaker virtualization Headphone Surround 3D technology.

This capability creates new options for monitoring and mixing surround and 3D productions, especially in environments where large-scale monitoring is impractical.