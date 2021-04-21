Lawo Introduces Home IP Media Platform

RATSTATT, Germany—Lawo has introduced Home, its managed platform for IP-based media infrastructures in a video presented during the NAB Amplify virtual event.

Natively built on a cloud-ready microservices architecture, Home enables users to connect, manage and secure their networked production setups. Offering centralized access and control, Home automatically discovers and registers all Lawo IP equipment on the network as well as third-party devices via NMOS IS-O4.

The new product provides for automated device discovery and registration, connection management, flow control, software and firmware management, scalability and security, the company said.

“Home significantly increases efficiency in setting up IP system installs,” said Axel Kern, Lawo’s senior product manager, Media Infrastructure Control.



Lawo’s Home platform is based on open standards, such as SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, IEEE802.1x and RADIUS, and follows LUX, Lawo’s unified experience design principles, which provide a consistent workflow across all Lawo IP products.

Home solves IP complexity with automatic plug-and-play discovery of IP audio and video devices, which are registered with their name, location, status and type. Discovered devices are managed in a central inventory list, ready for access and configuration.

The new solution provides centralized mission control for device configuration and management, offering access to device parameters for easy tweaking, irrespective of the end point being controlled.

Home offers a user-friendly UI to enable users to organize and access processing services. All required facilities are accessible in one place, enabling operators to set up and change stream configurations and route them across an infrastructure without the need for a separate controller. The UI enables operators to access and edit device parameters quickly and shields them from distractions and complications so they can focus their concentration directly on the task at hand.

The solution leverages a variety of security strategies. It quarantines unknown devices when they come online. Only after approved via an intuitive IEEE802.1x-based routine can they exchange signals with the Home network.

Additionally, Home relies on an authentication strategy based on a centralized user management system with dedicated user roles and groups. The LDAP service allows users to authenticate locally within Home or via their corporate IP infrastructure.

With a cloud-native design, Home’s architecture is built to run detached from hardware constraints. Services, however, do not have to be outsourced to an external cloud provider. The cloud can start on campus—private and locally—on COTS hardware. It can be expanded to increase functionality and scales on demand.