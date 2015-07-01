Lawo Brings Integrated Broadcast Production to Zhejiang TV
RASTATT, GERMANY – China’s Zhejiang TV’s recent renovation of its studios includes the addition of new video units from Germany-based Lawo.
Lawo V_pro8
ZJTV will bring in six Lawo V_pro8 digital video processors for its new studios. The Lawo V_pro8 is an eight channel, 1 RU rack-mount unit that combines both video and audio management. The units offer SDI embedding and de-embedding, color correction, up/down conversion and MADI interfacing.
ZJTV has been using Lawo products for six years, including at ZJTV’s Concert Hall and studios in Hangzhou City, China.
Lawo is a developer of audio and video technology for TV and radio broadcast.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox