Latvia broadcast center turns to Grass Valley for DTV transition

Latvia State Radio and Television Center (LVRTC) is transitioning from analog to digital transmission by installing an advanced DVB-T network that features encoding, multiplexing and nationwide distribution technology and systems from Grass Valley.

The LVRTC is the technical DVB-T service provider for Lattelecom, the main incumbent telco organization in Latvia, responsible for the nationwide deployment of DVB-T to provide terrestrial broadcasting covering the entire territory of Latvia.

In the country’s central broadcast (headend) station in Riga, ViBE EM2000 SD MPEG-4 encoders and NetProcessor 9030 systems are being installed to prepare the signals for transmission to the LVRTC’s regional centers via an SDH network.

The headend also will provide the required single frequency network (SFN) adaptation. Seven regional centers will host ViBE EM2000 encoders for encoding of regional programs and NetProcessor 9040 systems to provide program seamless splicing with regional programs as needed.