Latest Version of Digital Nirvana Monitoring System Available

FREMONT, CALIF.—Digital Nirvana announces shipment of Monitor IQ 4.0, the latest version of its broadcast monitoring software. Monitor IQ is an in-house logging and compliance monitoring solution for traditional broadcasting media. Version 4.0 made its debut at the NAB convention this past April in Las Vegas. It was available for download and shipped on new units as of July 15.



New features within Version 4.0 include: SmartSearch, SmartAlerts, transport stream recording, variable speed speed playback, enhanced editing, and an improved user interface.



With SmartSearch users can search by date, time, and channel as well as by key words in the close caption, alert reports, as-run and traffic logs. Expression searches enable simultaneous keyword searches in the As Run log and closed captioning sections. Monitor IQ’s Boolean search capability makes it easier to define the search by adding “and,” “or” and “+” within search terms. The results are contained within a summary list with a hyperlink to the video content.



SmartAlerts, also new to Version 4.0, can be customized based upon the channel, time of day, duration, and choice of error such as a missing closed caption, loss of video or audio, loudness, etc. Users can set up custom profiles with specific preferences that, depending upon the application, are searchable by time, date and alarm profile.



The new variable speed playback option allows for playback at speeds such as 2x, 4x, 1/2x, and -2x, for example. It enables faster operations during legal reviews, ad verification, content review and repurposing applications.



Users can produce cut-clips on live or previous recordings, which allows for quick turn around when repurposing and editing content.

