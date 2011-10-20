LARCAN MXi series offers analog, digital performance for low-power applications
LARCAN's new MXi series of low-power transmitters is available from 5W to 1kW digital and beyond.
Designed to address the needs of emerging digital and mobile markets and single-frequency networks (SFNs) worldwide, the MXi series is a complete solution for broadcast applications and mobile video. The MXi series also meets satisfies analog needs.
The compact MXi series features a touch-sensitive LCD display designed to monitor and report all operating parameters. Its amplifier is true broadband with innovations in delivering extreme linearity.
Features include:
Capable of all standards in analog and digital - ATSC, DVB and DVB-H
Available in power levels from 5W to 1kW
State-of-the-art digital modulator
Broadband design, frequency agile
High-performance LDMOS technology amplifier design.
