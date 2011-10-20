LARCAN MXi series offers analog, digital performance for low-power applications

LARCAN's new MXi series of low-power transmitters is available from 5W to 1kW digital and beyond.

Designed to address the needs of emerging digital and mobile markets and single-frequency networks (SFNs) worldwide, the MXi series is a complete solution for broadcast applications and mobile video. The MXi series also meets satisfies analog needs.

The compact MXi series features a touch-sensitive LCD display designed to monitor and report all operating parameters. Its amplifier is true broadband with innovations in delivering extreme linearity.

Features include:

Capable of all standards in analog and digital - ATSC, DVB and DVB-H

Available in power levels from 5W to 1kW

State-of-the-art digital modulator

Broadband design, frequency agile

High-performance LDMOS technology amplifier design.