Laird Telemedia - LTM-6000D converter



The LTM-6000D from Laird Telemedia is a multiformat converter that accommodates DV, SDI, component, composite signals and also provides full timecode support. It features balanced audio capability, as well as simultaneous outputting of all supported signal formats.



The unit’s proc amp functionality provides control of all audio and video signal parameters, and its serial control port allows field software upgrading.



The LTM-6000D supports both VITC and LTC timecode formats, and provides an onscreen display of timecode information.



It operates from 12 VDC and has a genlock ports. The unit incorporates Sony RS-422 machine control protocol.



For more information contact Laird Telemedia at 800-898-0795 or visit www.lairdtelemedia.com.



