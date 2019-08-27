L.A. PBS Affiliate Deploys Sony Server in 4K Upgrade

PARAMUS, N.J.—Having recently transitioned to an entirely 4K studio facility, KLCS-TV, Los Angeles PBS affiliate, decided to go with Sony for its server, selecting the company’s PWS-4500 live production server.

The PWS-4500 can be configured as an HD production recorder or as a fully-featured replace server supporting 4K and HD formats, as well as SDI and IP interfaces. It supports HDR natively in 4K/HD and it can record content in 4K and HD simultaneously. Additional recording features include the ability to record four 4K/eight HD video signals and 16 audio channels; recording of multiple channels; and record data with 10 bit and BT2020.

Other features for the PWS-4500 include the PWS-110MG1 Media Gateway that creates workflows for archiving files recorded on the server to networked storage or removable media; three 4K streams can be backed up over a 10GbE network in real time. The station also says that server will help them prepare for when they can broadcast in ATSC 3.0.

KLCS is able to interface the PWS-4500 with its Sony XVS-6000 switcher, which is used to control the playback directly.

KLCS-TV broadcasts 24/7 to more than 15 million viewers in Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California areas.