KVIQ Streamlines Workflow with NVerzion's NFinity Platform

EUREKA, CA. — KVIQ, the CBS affiliate serving Humboldt County, Calif., has streamlined its workflow with a four-channel NVerzion NFinity broadcast video server with Source Switch technology.

KVIQ wanted to streamline its switching between live and recorded content with a non-hardware solution. NFinity’s Source Switch, a software solution that does not require an external router to change playout sources, offered the functionality KVIQ desired.

The feature allows live switching to any recorded content or full-screen bulletin and provides for simple transitions. The station will use Source Switch to monitor SCTE-35 triggers for the switch.

The station added the new NFinity video server and an automation workstation devoted to sister station KIEM. The NFinity will be used as the primary playout server for both stations.

Beside live events, NFinity will be used for all regular programming, including syndicated and network shows. NFinity interfaces with KVIQ’s network storage, satellite feed and existing NVerzion automation.

It centralizes various functions, simplifying the station’s workflow. KVIQ will use NFinity’s graphic overlay and EAS capabilities as well as the built-in NFinityView QC tool for quality assurance and quick edits.

“The new recording feature allows linear programming to be automatically segmented. The system watches for a black slate and automatically inserts a marker,” said Danny Fogle, KVIQ VP of operations. “This reduces editing and segmenting time required by master control.”

