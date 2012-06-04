KulaByte to debut at BroadcastAsia 2012

At BroadcastAsia2012 in Singapore, Haivision will unveil its KulaByte Internet encoder.

The KulaByte encoder offers superior picture quality, uplink efficiency, and ROI for streaming to Dynamic Flash and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) networks. KulaByte combines the highest quality-per-bit (QPB) with tight bandwidth control and Adaptive Bit rate Control; to get the most out of Internet uplinks. This allows broadcasters better quality contribution and affords more sources from any venue. Because the encoder is software-based, broadcasters can achieve a greater ROI as they can scale and take advantage of future encoding efficiencies without hardware dependencies.

