Kramer Electronics - SP-12HD processor



The SP-12HD from Kramer Electronics is a broadcast quality video processor that can function as a format converter, proc amp and time base corrector. It works with NTSC, PAL and SECAM video, and accepts analog video inputs in composite, S-Video (Y/C), component (YUV), as well as SDI HD signals.



The device provides a split-screen output presentation feature that allows simultaneous viewing of original and processed video signals. It features timing controls for horizontal, vertical, and a chroma delay control. The SP-12HD stores preset user configurations and provides 10-bit video processing. It is controllable either via its front panel or from an RS-232 port.



For more information contact Kramer Electronics at 888-275-6311 or visit www.kramer-us.com.



