KPIX-TV chooses Clear-Com Hybrid Network
KPIX-TV/KBCW-TV, a major group-owned duopoly in the San Francisco Bay Area, has purchased a Clear-Com Communication Systems Hybrid Network (hybrid time-division multiplexing [TDM] matrix/IP server network) for broadcast operations.
The KPIX system includes the Eclipse Omega Version 5.1 digital matrix intercom system; an IVC-32 32-channel, high-density IP connection card; IP-enabled V-Series user control panels; Clear-Com Concert 2.0 user licenses; an E-Que card; and integrated wireless CellCom system.
The Hybrid Network combines IP server-based communications with Clear-Com’s Eclipse TDM matrix technology to create a single, fluid communications system that offers unlimited communication workflow options in the studio or the field. With Clear-Com’s I.V.Core technology delivering intercom-over-IP capabilities to new and traditional intercom systems, users of the IP-enabled V-Series panels or Concert software have seamless access to the same network as their colleagues working on the Eclipse.
