Korean DARBS debuts ATSC mobile, terrestrial DTV exciter
Bringing its experience deploying T-DMB mobile TV in Korea, broadcast equipment manufacturer DARBS is introducing itself to the North American market with its ATSC standard- and mobile-compliant DAR-2000A DTV exciter for single-frequency networks. The technology was co-developed by DARBS and KBI TRI.
The DAR-2000A is designed to meet the needs of smaller operators in more densely populated urban areas. The system is compatible with ATSC retransmitters already in use.
