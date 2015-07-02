Korean Broadcaster Goes With Lawo mc2 Consoles

KBS master control room



RASTATT, GERMANY – After upgrading its master control room with Lawo Nova17MkII routing systems and VisTool workplaces, Korean Broadcasting Systems has chosen to install Lawo mc266 digital audio consoles for its new studio and OB trucks. The mc266 consoles are equipped with the latest RAVENA/AES67 Audio-over-IP interfaces.

KBS’ studio installed the mc266 back in December 2014. The console offers KBS operational stability, redundancy options and user-focused layouts. Installation for the broadcaster’s OB trucks is expected to be completed in August and will include the use of Lawo stageboxes using RAVENA technology.

Lawo is a developer of audio and video technology for broadcast production.