Kontron, Anevia Collaborate on Edge Caching Solution

AUGSBURG, Germany—Kontron and Anevia have partnered on offering an edge caching technology designed to reduce video traffic in the core network for operators and improve the quality of experience for viewers, the companies announced.

The new offering from Kontron, a worldwide provider of cloud and carrier-class integrated hardware platforms, and Anevia, an OTT and IPTV software solutions provider, is intended for content service providers, telco operators, broadcasters and OTT service providers.

The companies have collaborated on the solution for customers that will embrace network architectures as a way to offload video retrieval from the core and move related data processing as close as possible to end users. The offering runs Anevia NEA-CDN on Kontron’s ME1100 mobile edge servers. The servers are compact enough to fit into street cabinets, close to where content viewers live, the companies said.

The benefits of a distributed offloading solution include lower CAPEX and bandwidth costs, easier scalability and a better user experience due to faster response times, they said.

Kontron’s ME1100 series servers are designed to withstand extreme temperatures, operate in harsh conditions and adapt to the virtual infrastructure of content service providers (CSPs) to deliver broadcast-quality video.

Anevia’s NEA-CDN v5 is a cloud-native private content delivery network solution that provides operators with a centrally orchestrated and elastic CDN. It can scale on small caches that are added and removed as needed to adapt to the changing needs of viewers.