K-Tek Interview Boom Pole Supports ‘Social Distancing’ Use
By Phil Kurz
The new 6-foot mic pole can double as an extended handgrip
VISTA, Calif.—K-Tek has introduced its new Interview Boom Pole that extends 6 feet to provide recommended social distancing between an interviewer and the person being interviewed and allows the interviewer to stay out of frame when required.
The two-section pole, which can double as an extended handgrip, collapses down to 3 feet 2 inches and weighs 10 ounces.
The Interview Boom Pole is made of durable graphite and has a foam grip for comfort. It comes with a 3/8-inch threaded stud and 5/8-inch adapter insert.
Compatible with all professional shock mounts and mic clamps with 3/8- and 5/8-inch attachment for handheld mics, the Interview Boom Pole extends and retracts quickly.
The new Interview Boom Pole is priced at $129.95.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox