K-Tek Interview Boom Pole Supports ‘Social Distancing’ Use

VISTA, Calif.—K-Tek has introduced its new Interview Boom Pole that extends 6 feet to provide recommended social distancing between an interviewer and the person being interviewed and allows the interviewer to stay out of frame when required.

The two-section pole, which can double as an extended handgrip, collapses down to 3 feet 2 inches and weighs 10 ounces.

The Interview Boom Pole is made of durable graphite and has a foam grip for comfort. It comes with a 3/8-inch threaded stud and 5/8-inch adapter insert.

Compatible with all professional shock mounts and mic clamps with 3/8- and 5/8-inch attachment for handheld mics, the Interview Boom Pole extends and retracts quickly.

The new Interview Boom Pole is priced at $129.95.