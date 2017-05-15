JVC Upgrading Cameras to Meet Sports Video Interoperability Group Standards

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC cameras are getting some new equipment when it comes to sport applications, with the company announcing it has upgraded most of its video production camera models build around an interoperability standard developed by the Sports Video Interoperability Group. The upgrades are designed to provide workflow improvements to sports production and video coaching applications.

The upgrading process will take place over the next six months, with JVC employing the new workflows in its GY-HM660SC ProHD sports coaching camera, the GY-HM200SP sports production camera, 4KCAM GY-HM170 and GY-HM200, KY-PZ100 PTZ production camera and ProHD 600 and 800 series models. These cameras will receive compatibility with applications from DVSport as well as XOS Digital as part of the upgrade.

JVC recently joined the Sports Video Interoperability Group, which is a collaborative group that builds and licenses technology standards to enable data exchange between sports video products.