JVC unveils ProHD Compact Studio

JVC Professional Products Company released its ProHD Compact Studio, which configures the GY-HM150 ProHD handheld camcorder for a studio environment using two new accessories — the HZ-HM150VZR ProHD remote lens control and the DT-X71 ProHD monitor. The company also announced a limited-time rebate program that provides up to $600 in savings for customers who purchase the camcorder and ProHD Compact Studio components.

Specifically designed for the GY-HM150 by VariZoom, the new HZ-HM150VZR plugs into the 3.5mm remote connector on the right side of the camcorder. It offers professional-style zoom control via a wide sweep variable rocker. It also provides focus and iris adjustment, as well as start/stop operation. Beyond typical studio setups, the HZ-HM150VZR is ideal for operating the GY-HM150 when it is mounted to a jib, crane or boom.

The new DT-X71 series of portable 7in AC/DC ProHD monitors includes three models with scaled I/O options and adjustable 16:9/4:3 display for specific system operation needs. The LCD monitors produce 1024 x 600 resolution with a 160-degree viewing angle and 900:1 contrast ratio. They include front and rear dual tally lights and safe mark display. When mounted to the GY-HM150, the DT-X71 serves as a full-size studio camera monitor.

JVC’s new rebate program provides a $300 rebate to customers who purchase a GY-HM150. An additional $300 rebate is available to customers who purchase the camcorder as well as the HZ-HM150VRZ and DT-X71 (H or F models only) during the promotional period. The rebate program is effective through March 31, 2012.