JVC unveils ASI module for pair of ProHD camcorders

JVC has introduced the KA-AS790G ASI module, which provides a compressed MPEG-2 output for microwave transmission and long cable runs for OB vans. With the new module, no additional encoding is required. The module attaches to the back of the GY-HM790U or new GY-HM750U ProHD camera without external wiring or adapters.

Both HD video and audio are compressed using the camera’s built-in encoder (running at either 19.7Mb/s or 35Mb/s), which creates an MPEG-2 signal and then provides lossless transcoding to DVB-ASI. The module outputs the live signal from the camera, even while recording, via a standard BNC connector. When the camera automatically detects the presence of the KA-AS790G module, it switches to low-latency mode.

JVC will show the new module at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C4314.