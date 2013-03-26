JVC to Showcase GY-HM650 2.0 Upgrade with Verizon 4G LTE Modem Support at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, JVC will showcase the GY-HM650 2.0 upgrade, a free firmware upgrade to its handheld mobile HD/SD news camera. When a Verizon 4G LTE modem is connected to the back of this camera via USB, the GY-HM650 2.0 upgrade leverages the camera’s unique dual codec technology to stream live video transmissions in the background while shooters continue to record footage.



In addition to recording HD or SD footage in multiple file formats, including native XDCAM EX (.MP4), Final Cut Pro (.MOV), and AVCHD, the GY-HM650 is now capable of uploading recorded clips to an FTP server. JVC will also premiere its new GY-HM70U ProHD camcorder, which will appeal to budget conscious videographers, such as event/wedding videographers, educational users, and others who want a full-sized, shoulder-mount camcorder.



JVC will also debut its PS-840UD Professional Series ProVérité 4K 84-inch LCD monitor for commercial installations requiring high-quality on-screen images at an affordable price. It has a native screen resolution of 3840x2160, four times HD resolution, with 120Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color depth. Also new is the JVC DT-F9L5U portable/studio monitor, featuring an 8.2-inch IPS panel with 1280x800 pixel array and mercury-free white LED backlight, plus a variety of inputs for current and legacy equipment.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. JVC will be at booth C4314.



