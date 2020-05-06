JVC ProHD Studio Aids WAFF-TV Streaming Productions

WAYNE, N.J.—Gray-owned TV station WAFF-TV in Huntsville, Ala., has been able to increase its streaming output with the help of JVC’s ProHD Studio 4000S live streaming studio system, per a company announcement.

WAFF-TV utilizes the ProHD Studio 4000S, as well as two robotic JVC KY-PTZ100 pan/tilt/zoom cameras and JVC’s RM-LP100 PTZ camera controller, for streams of both live original content and replays of its newscasts.

The ProHD Studio fits into WAFF’s digital studio production workflow, connecting with the IP-based KY-PTZ100 cameras and the station’s routing switcher to take shots from the PTZ camera and the existing JVC GY-HM600 ProHD series cameras in studio. Additional features of the ProHD Studio include a touchscreen interface, instant replay with slow motion playback on all cameras and program stream recording.

The KY-PTZ100 camera includes JVC’s IP communications engine for network connectivity through Wi-Fi, 4G-LTE or cabled LAN, as well as a direct drive mechanism. The camera also has a 1/2.8-inch, 2.13M pixel CMOS imager and can deliver up to 30x optical zoom.

The RM-LP100 PTZ camera controller, meanwhile, provides IP control for the KY-PTZ100s and remote control functions for most JVC IP-enabled professional cameras.

WAFF-TV has used this new setup to stream content through its website, social media and OTT channels.

For more information, visit pro.jvc.com.