JVC ProHD Streaming Camcorders Get Firmware Upgrade

WAYNE, N.J. – JVC Professional Video has announced that a new firmware upgrade for ProHD streaming camcorders is now available. Version 4.0 is available for the GY-HM650 and Version 2.0 is available for GY-HM850 and GY-HM890 models.

JVC ProHD camcorder

The new updates include adaptive bit rate technology, which automatically adjusts video quality by taking advantage of available bandwidth and increases streaming reliability from the field. High quality 12 Mbps mode is available for streaming within closed networks for quality wireless signals and iamges. Real Time Messaging Protocol support allows for CDN connectivity without a computer or video infrastructure. Live webcasts can be initiated by pressing a single button on the camera thanks to a recent partnership with Ustream.

The GY-HM600 ProHD camcorder has also received a new upgrade, Version 4.0, that adds zebra function to the LCD, color change for simultaneous use of zebra and focus assist, and improved preset zoom control.

Updates are available for free for all current ProHD camcorder owners on the JVC website.