JVC Pro Ships Connected Cam 500 Series
WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video has announced that it is now shipping its new Connected Cam 500 Series of streaming handheld camcorders, which consists of three compact 4K cameras—the GY-HC500 base model, the GY-HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics and the GY-HC500SPC sports coaching and production camera.
All three cameras feature built-in streaming and connectivity options, as well as the ability to record to SSD media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. Other native 4K UHD and HD file formats can be recorded as well. The camera also record HDR footage in HLG or 10-bit J-Log modes and support 120 fps slow-motion HD recording.
The 500 models can be paired with any ProHD Bridge product to provide reliable 1080p streaming up to 20 Mbps with SMPTE 2022 forward error correction, low-latency, return video and IFB. Users can also stream live video to Facebook and YouTube.
Specific to the GY-HC550, it features MPEG-2 and MXF recording, as well as dual external antennas with built-in wireless LAN, integrated GPS and Zixi error correction with automatic repeat request. The model also has Secure Reliable Transport to JVC’s Connected Cam Studio solution.
The GY-HC550 and GY-HC500SPC also include integrated Wi-Fi and broadcast overlay for lower-third graphics, and full-screen titling options for recorded or streamed video output without an external CG. The GY-HC500SPC also features pre-installed graphics for a variety of sports.
A 1-inch 4K CMOS imager and integrated 20x zoom lens with built-in ND filters and manual zoom, focus and iris control rings are part of all the 500 series cameras. Additional features for the trio include a 4-inch, high-resolution LCD screen for menu navigation; LCOS viewfinder; dual XLR inputs; 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs; and M.2 drive slot for external SSD recording.
JVC is now shipping the Connected Cam 500 series cameras, with prices for the GY-HC500 starting at $3,900. More information is available at pro.jvc.com.