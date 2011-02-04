JVC GY-HM750U ProHD camcorder delivers ENG performance

JVC has introduced the GY-HM750U ProHD compact, shoulder-mount camcorder for ENG, sports, documentary, event and other location shoots.

Equipped with the same three-CCD imaging system found in the GY-HM790U, the GY-HM750U delivers 1920 x 1080 images. It records at selectable data rates up to 35Mb/s and can record HD footage in 720p, 1080p and 1080i, as well as SD footage (480i).

It offers a fast shoot-to-edit workflow by recording native HD or SD footage in ready-to-edit file formats on SDHC memory cards. The GY-HM750U includes a dual-card slot design that records to nonproprietary SDHC cards and/or optional SxS recorder. A new feature allows simultaneous recording to both SDHC cards.

A LoLux version designed for ENG use, the GY-HM750LL is well-suited for journalists working where external lighting cannot be used. LoLux goes beyond the normal gain boost to produce broadcast-acceptable imagery in extremely low-light environments.