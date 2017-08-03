JVC Adds Full-Screen Graphics to GY-HM200SP, GY-HM200HW Cams

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corp., announced the free firmware upgrade for its 4KCAM GY-HM200SP sports production camcorder and GY-HM200HW house of worship camcorder that now allow full-screen graphic overlays.

GY-HM200SP



Users can add up to 50 .JPG or .PNG graphics via an SD card and store them in the camera. Graphics can be advanced manually or presented as a slideshow. A graphics loop is activated using the camera’s web interface, with slideshow timing set by the user.

With the new full-screen graphics, GY-HM200SP users can create slideshows that present advertising during halftime or other extended breaks in the action. For worship applications, graphics can display scripture readings or lyrics, with the operator manually advancing graphics as the service progresses.

The firmware upgrade also adds hockey and soccer-specific scoring for the GY-HM200SP and the ability to position score overlays in various screen positions. A firmware upgrade for baseball and basketball overlays, team logos and custom characters was added in January.