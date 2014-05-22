JVC 3.0 Firmware Upgrade Available for Mobile News Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC announced the availability of its version 3.0 firmware upgrade for its GY-HM600 and GY-HM650 mobile news cameras. Available through the JVC Web site, the upgrade is free to all current GY-HM600 and GY-HM650 owners.



For both cameras, the upgrade includes 1080p/60 recording modes, Extreme High Quality (XHQ) recording with virtually lossless 50 Mbps H.264 (.MOV), and large file support for SDXC media cards. The firmware upgrade adds Zixi advanced streaming capabilities and live RTSP/RTP format streaming to the GY-HM650.



Using Zixi’s new Advanced Streaming Technology (AST), the GY-HM650 3.0 provides content-aware error correction and bandwidth shaping. Proprietary Zixi algorithms maximize bandwidth to ensure reliable transmission, and advanced content aware error correction compensates for up to 30 percent packet loss. With the upgrade, the GY-HM650 is also compatible with JVC’s Professional Streaming Services, including the new ProHD Broadcaster server powered by Zixi that provides reliable live content delivery to a variety of hardware decoders, CDNs, and the Web.