Jünger Audio to Launch M*AP Audio Processor at IBC

BERLIN, GERMANY—Jünger Audio will unveil M*AP, the latest addition to its line of *AP family of audio loudness processors, at IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 6-11.

M*AP combines an audio monitor controller and a loudness measurement device in one unit, thus providing comprehensive quality control and loudness monitoring for anyone working in a production or broadcast environment.

Junger Audio M*AP Processor



Designed for quality checking surround (5.1) and/or stereo programs, M*AP can be used for live monitoring and also to ensure compliance with government regulations on loudness such as the CALM Act, UK Ofcom regulations and the French CSA regulations, etc.

The unit comes with alarm signals that alert the operator when pre-set loudness thresholds are exceeded, and these signals can be delivered by simple GPOs and/or SNMP traps, which carry actual loudness values. Loudness measurements can be performed over a long run or over a fraction of a program, or both. These measurements can be triggered by automation systems via GPIs or via the network--or even manually by buttons of the X*AP remote panel.

Alongside loudness measurements, M*AP also offers functionality for acoustical QA. It has eight speaker outputs that allow for A/B checking of stereo compatibility of a surround downmix through alternative speakers, as well as via L/R front speakers.

Jünger Audio will also show the rest of the processors in its *AP range, including the T*AP TV Audio Processor, D*AP LM4 four-channel Digital Audio Processor and D*AP LM2 two-channel Digital Audio Processor. The company will also demo its Loudness Logger, which gives customers of all Jünger Audio levelling processors an easy way to monitor the development of the loudness over time.

Jünger Audio will be in Stand 10.D20.