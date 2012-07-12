Jampro Antennas Improves Coverage for TV Azteca in Monterrey, México

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.:Jampro Antennasannounced the successful commissioning of a digital television transmission antenna system for XHWX-TV in Monterrey, Nuevo Léon, México. The station, broadcasting on analog Ch. 4 and digital Ch. 39, is an affiliate of the TV Azteca Trece network and produces regional news, programming and advertisements.



The recent installation employed Jampro’s elliptically polarized JCPD EPOL panel array for VHF band I. Jampro provided a turnkey system, including the antenna, patch panel, power splitter, transmission and rigid lines, and on-site commissioning.