Jampro Antenna Brings New Antennas to IBC 2013

Jampro Antennas will unveil a variety of new antenna solutions for the international broadcast market at IBC. The company, which has thus far provided more than 25,000 broadcasters worldwide with products, will also be on hand to discuss its customizable high-quality and competitively-priced antenna systems.



Among Jampro’s new products is the UHF Broadband Medium Power panel antenna for Bands IV & V in all polarizations: CPOL, EPOL, HPOL and VPOL. The antenna is designed as either a side-mount or a top-mount for ATSC, ISDB-T, DVB-T/H, NTSC or PAL broadcasting. Jampro will also show its JVD-U and JCD-U broadband antennas for UHF Bands IV & V. Available for both VPOL and CPOL polarization, these antennas were designed as low to medium power solutions, with a special focus on rooftop deployment.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Jampro Antennas will be at stand 8.B96.



www.jampro.com